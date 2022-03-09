Northern Army Commander takes stock of situation along LOC in Rajouri, Poonch

Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, on Wednesday, visited the Ace of Spades Division to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

Lt General Dwivedi visited various forward areas in Rajouri, Bhimber Gali, and Poonch sectors. The army commander was briefed on the security situation by field commanders along the LOC. He reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.

He interacted with all ranks and appreciated the professionalism and operational response towards the evolving threat matrix.

The Army Commander commended all Ranks for their dedication and complimented the soldiers for their relentless efforts in pursuit of peace and stability along with assisting the local population.