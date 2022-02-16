Northern Army Commander lauds Chinar Corps for strict observance of cease fire on LOC

The Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on his maiden visit to the Chinar Corps in Kashmir, has appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the cease fire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan. The cease fire will complete one year on 25 February.

Lt. General Dwivedi, who took charge of Northern Army Command on 1 February, is on a three days visit to Kashmir. This is his first visit to Chinar Corps after taking over the command of the prestigious Northern Army Command based at Udhampur.

The Army Commander was briefed by Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design. He interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

For the hinterland, the Army Commander complimented Chinar Corps for the conduct of operations with precision ensuring zero collateral damage. He was appreciative of the excellent Soldier – Citizen connect activities which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments. He also paid homage to the 40 bravehearts of CRPF who had made the supreme sacrifice during attack on the convoy on this day three years ago.

Later in the day, the Army Commander interacted with various civil functionaries and members of the civil society. He appreciated the rapid steps that are being taken by all agencies for sustainable peace and development of Kashmir.

He lauded the synergy between all elements of the security forces and the civil administration.