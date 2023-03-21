Northern Army commander claims status quo with China on LAC

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that status quo is maintained with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The GOC-in-C was speaking at the Veterans Sampark Rally organised by Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regiment here.

Speaking about the situation at the LAC with China, he said talks are going on at different levels and all our formations are at high level of Operation Preparedness.

Talking about the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir Lt Gen Dwivedi said ceasefire continues on LOC. There have been some infiltration attempts which have been successfully foiled by our units.

The situation in the hinterland is largely under control. Our counter terrorist grid is fully working with civil administration and efforts are on to stop such incidents completely.

Dwelling upon the history of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles that has bravely fought several wars against the enemy, the Northern Army Commander said the regiment was raised in Jammu in 1820 under the leadership of Maharaja Gulab Singh. Our regiment hoisted its glory by conquering areas like Tibet, Gilgit, Yasin, Darel, Hunza – Nagar, Chilas and Chitral under the leadership of General Zorawar Singh. Our regiment has participated in every war since 1820 and has given a wonderful example of its valor and sacrifice.

Recognizing our bravery in Husainiwala Operation of 4 JAK RIF and our bravery in history, we were made an integral part of the Indian Army as the Jammu and Kashmir Regiment. In 1963, our regiment was again renamed as Jammu and Kashmir RIFLES Regiment. Our regiment has set many examples of service to the country in every field. Because of which our regiment has been honoured with a total of 2365 Awards including 2 PVC, 2 Ashok Chakra, 1 Padam Bhushan, 5 MVC, 11 Kirti Chakra.

“I took over the charge of Army Commander Northern Command and Colonel of the Regiment of Jammu and Kashmir RIFLES and LADAKH SCOUTS on 1 February 2022 and it was my heartfelt desire to reach out to all ex-servicemen, their next of kin and Veer Naris in remote areas, The purpose of this rally is to reach out to the Ex-servicemen of Jammu and Kashmir Rifked, their closest relatives and Veer Naris living in the nearest district of Jammu and surrounding areas, to solve their problems and anomalies related to pension and to get medical help from medical experts”, he said.

First of all, I want to assure all of you that our regiment is performing well in every field, be it Siachen Glacier, LOC with Pakistan, LAC with China or our RR units in counter terrorist operations. Everywhere the units of our regiment are showing their splendid performance.

Meanwhile, The ‘Veterans Sampark Rally’ was attended by over 800 Ex-Servicemen, War Veterans, Veer Naris and Next of Kins of Fallen Heroes hailing from Jammu district of Jammu & Kashmir belonging to the Regiment. The rally was conducted to address problems faced by Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and any anomalies in disbursement of pension and other related grievances and to also create awareness about various welfare schemes being run by Indian Army, Central and State Governments.