Northern Army Commander briefs LG, CM on prevailing security scenario in J&K

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command, on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and briefed him on the latest developments and different aspects of the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. He was accompanied by Lt General Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps.

Lt. General Sharma also called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah yesterday and briefed him about the prevailing security situation and recent developments along the LoC and other border areas.

“Our forces are doing a commendable job in protecting the nation”, Omar wrote on X.

Lt. General Sharma had assumed command of the strategic Northern Command just days before the Indian Armed Forces launched “Operation Sindoor” in response to the massacre of 26 civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

The Indian Army, along with security forces, has launched a “Search & Destroy Operation” against the terrorists across J&K.