Northern Army Commander asks troops to remain alert during anti-terrorist ops

Amid the ongoing counter terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, Northern Army Commander, Lt General M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday asked the troops to maintain alertness in anti-terrorist operations.

A junior commissioned officer of the army’s elite special forces lost his life and three soldiers were injured during a terror attack in Kishtwar recently.

Lt General Kumar visited the White Knight Corps to review the operational preparedness. The Army Commander exhorted all ranks to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and alertness in anti terrorist operations.

Thereafter, the GOC of the White Knight Corps, Lt. General Navin Sachdeva along with GOC Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta visited the Kishtwar sector to review the ongoing counter-terror operations. Officers of intelligence agencies and J&K Police accompanied the Army commander.

Lt General Sachdeva had on 8 November also visited Kishtwar and general area of Bhart Ridge to review the operations in progress. He emphasized the need for close synergy among all stakeholders to eliminate remaining threats and commended their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Top brass of the Northern Command of the Indian Army reviewed the strategy to track down the Pakistani terrorists who abducted and killed two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Kishtwar and later a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost his life and three soldiers of the Army’s special forces were injured in a gunfight with them.

The counter terror operation by the security forces was launched in the general area of Bhart Ridge in Kishtwar on 9 November after the two VDGs were killed, but so far they have not succeeded in again establishing contact with the fleeing terrorists.

A brief gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in which a JCO of the 2 Para Special Forces, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar was killed. Thereafter, the terrorists escaped and were not traceable although drones and helicopters were used for this purpose by the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

On 10 November, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint Operation was launched by the security forces in general area Bhart Ridge, Kishtwar, to neutralise the terrorists who had abducted and killed 2 (VDGs).

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat held a meeting with police officers here to establish priorities, discuss security and administrative strategies, and enhance coordination across various levels of law enforcement.

The DGP addressed the current security landscape, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures and swift responses to emerging challenges.

Meanwhile, security forces this morning conducted a mock drill at the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu.

The mock drill was conducted by the district Police Reasi along with SOG, CRPF 126 Bn, GRP, RPF, SDRF, VDG, civil administration, Fire, Emergency, and Medical teams. The mock drill was conducted to check the preparedness of the forces on the ground within the shortest possible time to thwart the nefarious design of anti-national elements. It was a proactive step to safeguard vital infrastructure.