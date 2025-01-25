Northeast tea growers seek PM’s intervention to save 200-year-old Indian tea industry

Over two lakh small tea growers from the Northeast, under the banner of the North East Confederation of Small Tea Growers’ Association, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate intervention to protect the Indian tea industry, which has a legacy of over 200 years.

These growers, who contribute over 55 per cent of the region’s tea production, are grappling with mounting challenges that threaten their livelihood and the tea industry’s future.

Advertisement

The association highlighted the Tea Board of India’s directive issued in late 2024, which mandated small tea growers to halt harvesting tea leaves from December 1 to address an alleged demand-supply mismatch.

Advertisement

However, this move has reportedly backfired due to a significant increase in tea imports from countries such as Kenya, Nepal, and other African nations.

Citing official data, the growers pointed out a 288% increase in tea exports from Kenya to India between January and October 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Kenya exported 13.71 million kilograms of tea to India during this time, a sharp rise from 3.53 million kilograms the previous year. Similarly, Nepal’s Mechi Customs Office reported a 55.7% rise in tea exports to India over the past six months.

The association expressed concern that the Tea Board’s production restriction failed to mitigate the demand-supply mismatch, as the import surge has filled the market gap.

This situation has not only rendered the directive ineffective but also caused a “national loss,” with high-quality tea leaves left unplucked in December.

The letter alleged that imported teas are often re-blended and re-exported as Indian teas, tarnishing the reputation of premium Indian varieties, especially those from Northeast India.

Reports of 119 million kilograms of old teas awaiting export from Kenya’s Mombasa auction center to India have further heightened fears of unregulated imports devastating the domestic tea market.

The small tea growers stated that the industry is already reeling under multiple pressures, including:

Low Green Leaf Price Realization, declining Demand, rising Input Costs, are adding the to the woes of Northeast Tea Growers.

The association appealed to PM Modi to address the unchecked import of tea and protect the livelihoods of small growers who are vital to the rural economy of Assam and other northeastern states.

They warned that if immediate steps are not taken, the rising influx of foreign teas could dismantle the region’s tea industry, which forms the backbone of the local economy.

The tea industry in India dates back over two centuries, with Assam being the birthplace of Indian tea production in the early 19th century.

Today, small tea growers account for a significant portion of tea production in the Northeast, playing a critical role in supporting rural employment and contributing to India’s global reputation as a major tea producer.

However, the industry has faced stiff competition from low-cost teas produced in countries like Kenya and Nepal, further aggravated by domestic policy decisions and global market dynamics.