‘Northeast new epicentre of India’s development journey’

‘The Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India—it is the new epicentre of India’s development journey,” Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said on Saturday at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit.

In his keynote session titled “Education to Entrepreneurship: Unlocking Northeast’s Brightest Potential”, he articulated a compelling vision for the region. “The Northeast is not just a region; it’s a vibrant force reshaping India’s future. From Mizoram achieving 100% literacy rates to the entrepreneurial spirit of its youth, the region exemplifies resilience and community strength. As we celebrate this transformation, we must nurture risk-taking, skill development, and ecosystem support to unlock its potential,” he said.

Advertisement

Mentioning the ‘Skilling for AI Readiness’ (SOAR) programme, which the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is currently developing in collaboration with Ministry of Education and NCVET, Mr Chaudhary added, “The future lies in AI, and India must lead by building indigenous models and preparing our youth for an AI-driven world. Through Skilling for AI Readiness, we plan to equip students with tools to innovate ethically using AI. The collective spirit of the Northeast, paired with national support, is a beacon of progress. We must harness this energy, break old mindsets, and build a future where every young mind from Arunachal to Assam shapes India’s global narrative.”

Advertisement

He also drew examples from real lives to showcase the potential of the region. One such example was of Bhabhendra Mohan Borgohain from Assam, who formed a Farmer Producer Company with 500 tea growers and has established a state-of-the-art common facility centre with the capacity to process 1 lakh kg of organic and specialty teas annually.

“Another beneficiary, Ms. Merina Lahiri, has woven her dreams with threads of skill and purpose. She now leads a team of 300 women farmers and 15 artisans, producing Eri Silk products, which are rooted in tradition, which is a sustainable practice. Her FPO is now recognized by the Government of India program for FPOs. These are all success stories that are signals of a larger flux of green roots emerging in the economy of India,” the minister said.

In a region historically underrepresented in mainstream economic planning, today’s summit sent a powerful signal. As Mr Chaudhary put it, “From the tea gardens of Assam to digital creators in Shillong, the Northeast is not waiting for change—it is architecting it. And it is time the rest of India—and the world—invests in that spirit.”

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to enabling structural reforms, building world-class institutions, and accelerating investments in the youth of the Northeast.