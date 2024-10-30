Nomination papers of five candidates rejected in MP assembly bypolls

Nomination papers of five candidates, three in Vijaypur and two in Budhni, were rejected during scrutiny for the Assembly bypolls scheduled to be held on 13 November in Madhya Pradesh.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is November 30.

According to election commission officials, a total of 40 candidates had initially filed their nominations from Vijaypur and Budhni. After scrutiny, 35 were left in the fray.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Sukhveer Singh said that during the scrutiny, nomination papers of 12 candidates in the Vijaypur constituency and 23 in Budhni were found valid.

The final number of candidates would be known after the last day of name withdrawal, which is today.

The bypoll in Budhni has been necessitated after the BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned as MLA after winning the Lok Sabha polls this year and becoming the union agriculture minister.

At Vijaypur, sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls, forcing the by-election.

There are 5.3 lakh voters jointly in both constituencies, and the election commission has set up 690 polling booths across the two seats.

The voting would be held in both constituencies on 13 November and results would be declared on 23 November.