Noida Intl Airport commercial operation by December: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government issued a direction to complete the construction work of the Greenfield Noida International Airport by September next and start commercial operation by December this year.

State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra conducted an on-site inspection of the Noida International Airport Project on Friday and gave these directions to the officials.

During the inspection, the chief secretary said the development of the airport should be completed as per the milestone by September 2024 and the commercial operation of the airport should be started by the month of December.

Apart from this, the CS instructed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to complete the work of installing all types of equipment by the month of September.

Instructions were given by the chief secretary for that the concessionaire should take action as per the requirement of all the departments and the prevailing rules and complete the solution of the problem by the month of September.

He said the commercial operation of the airport is to start in the month of December in any way and for this, the concessionaire should hold a meeting with Tata Project Limited and submit a catch-up plan by July 15. The Forest Department should complete the work of Rescue Center on priority.

At the time of inspection, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, SPV of developer Zurich Airport, informed that as per the development plan for the project, the work of completion of ATC building is going on by EPC contractor Tata Project Limited for the development of the airport. By the month of August, the building will be handed over to the Airport Authority of India for installation of ATC equipment.

The AAI assured completion of the installation work of the equipment by the month of September. Presently, the work of electric lighting is going on on the runway and apron. Navigation equipment as well as glide path antennas and localizers have been installed near the runway.

During the inspection of the terminal building, the concessionaire informed that at present the work on the facade and roof is in progress, and finishing work on the pier has been started. Installation work of the Automated Baggage Handling System is in progress. It was also informed by the concessionaire that till now 37 million safe work hours have been successfully completed.

Points related to CISF, CNSATM, Security and DGCA for Jewar Airport were discussed in the meeting, which was attended by officials of the concerned central agency.

In the inspection and meeting, the CEO NIAL Dr. Arunveer Singh, District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar Mr. Manish Verma, Nodal Officer of NIAL Mr. Shailendra Bhatia, CEO of Concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Christoph Salmon, Chief Operating Officer Ms. Kiran Jain, officials of the central agency and othersACEO of the authority Mr. Kapil Singh and Mr. Vipin Jain were present.