No written complaints in most cases: Delhi CEO’s office responds to Kejriwal’s allegations

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding alleged attacks on his party’s volunteers, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi stated on Sunday that no written complaints could be traced in most cases.

In a letter addressed to Kejriwal following his concerns raised with the ECI, the CEO’s office wrote: “This office received your representation dated February 1 from the Secretary, ECI, via their letter on the same day. In this regard, the matter was referred to the District Election Officer (DEO), New Delhi District, for a factual report.”

The DEO, New Delhi, subsequently submitted a report on Sunday, which included inputs from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South District, and the Additional DCP-I of New Delhi District, the CEO’s office added.

“The DEO, New Delhi, has stated that regarding allegations against BJP workers for intimidating and harassing AAP volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency, no written complaints could be traced in most cases, based on police reports and available records. However, it has also been informed that whenever written complaints are received from any political party citing such allegations, all such matters are invariably investigated as per the law and ECI norms, and appropriate action is either initiated or recommended,” the CEO’s office stated.

Regarding the specific complaints and incidents mentioned by Kejriwal, the police have reported that necessary action was taken as per the law in all cases, it further said.

The letter also noted that to ensure free and fair elections, complaints on the ECI’s C-VIGIL portal are being attended to, investigated, and disposed of continuously.

Addressing the issue of independent observers, the CEO’s office clarified that General Observers, Expenditure Observers, and Police Observers have already been deployed across all constituencies, including New Delhi.

“All political parties are free to campaign, and if any complaint of intimidation or threats by a political party worker is received, necessary action will be taken as per the law. Similarly, if a complaint is received against any government official, including law enforcement personnel involved in the election process, action will be taken as per legal provisions and conduct rules,” the CEO’s office assured.

Additionally, to ensure free and fair elections, the CEO’s office confirmed that critical and vulnerable polling stations have already been identified in coordination with the respective District Election Officers (DEOs) and concerned DCPs, in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines, with appropriate security measures being implemented.