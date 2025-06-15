Congress rebuts AAP’s allegations, accuses party of diversion tactics and BJP nexus

The Delhi Congress on Sunday issued a strong rebuttal to the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling them baseless and an attempt to divert attention from AAP’s own failures and corruption scandals.

In an official press statement, the Congress claimed that AAP had sensed its defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections early on, which is why many voters shifted their support to the grand old party.

In the wake of its electoral loss and declining public trust, AAP is now resorting to political blame games against the Congress, the party said.

The Congress criticized AAP for failing to address serious allegations, including those related to the liquor scam involving senior leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Raising pointed questions, the Congress demanded clarity from AAP on several key issues. It asked why AAP leaders remain free despite ongoing CBI and ED investigations, and why no arrests have been made in the FCRA case involving foreign donations.

Furthermore, the Congress demanded a probe into four fake cheques of ₹50 lakh each submitted by AAP during the 2015 elections. It also questioned how a relatively small regional party could receive over ₹16 crore in cheques, while a national party like the Congress received only ₹20 crore.

The party called for an independent and transparent investigation into AAP’s election spending and the possible use of black money. It alleged that both AAP and the BJP had shown only cheque-based income while concealing cash transactions.

The Congress further raised suspicions of a secret understanding between AAP and the BJP, citing similarities in their funding patterns. It alleged that AAP was originally a political experiment of the RSS, designed to serve as a backdoor for the BJP’s entry into Delhi’s political landscape.