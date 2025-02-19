Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Congress for celebrating BJP’s victory in Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the Congress of having declined to such an extent that it is now celebrating the BJP’s victory in Delhi.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 35th State Conference of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Vijayan alleged that the Congress is retreating from its commitment to fighting the BJP.

He pointed out that despite its dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, where it lost its deposit in 65 out of 70 seats, the Congress still rejoiced over the AAP’s defeat to the BJP.

“Congress has deteriorated into a party that now even celebrates the BJP’s victory,” Vijayan remarked.

Launching a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, Vijayan accused the party of fueling corruption allegations against the AAP government in Delhi, which led to the arrest of the Deputy Chief Minister by central agencies.

He added that the Congress had even demanded the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and has historically collaborated with the BJP in Delhi.

Vijayan also warned secular democratic forces in India about the Sangh Parivar’s alleged attempts to alter the history of the Indian independence movement.

He claimed that the RSS and its affiliates in power at the Centre are rewriting history textbooks to push the ideology of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, whom he accused of subservience to colonial rulers.

Further criticizing the Congress, Vijayan stated that its flawed political strategy helped the BJP secure victories in Haryana and Maharashtra.

On the issue of education policies, Vijayan strongly opposed the draft UGC regulations, calling them an attempt by the Sangh Parivar to take control of universities.

“The new UGC regulations aim at complete saffronization, and they are trying to hand over the administration of universities to the Sangh Parivar through vice-chancellors,” he said. Vijayan urged the academic community to unite against the Centre’s moves.

Praising the SFI for its resistance against what he called right-wing agendas, he said the organization has grown stronger despite attempts to suppress, torture, and eliminate its leaders.