No work from home from Monday, govt asks all employees to join regular office

In wake of decline in the number of Covid cases, the Government on Sunday announced to open all offices with full capacity from Monday.

“There would be no work from home for any employee from Monday,” the government said in an instruction issued to all departments.

The decision was taken following a review meeting on the pandemic situation and decided to resume full office attendance from Monday at all levels, without any exemption.

The Department of Personnel had passed instructions to all Head of Departments and told them to ensure that employees wear face masks at all times and continue to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour.

“This is in supersession of the earlier Circular according to which the 50% office attendance rule had been extended till Feb 15. But, after obtaining inputs from the relevant quarters and review of the situation, a fresh OM (Office Memorandum) was issued to resume office from Monday,” said a senior officer of the Minister of Personnel.