No VIP visit in first fortnight of Chardham pilgrimage: Uttarakhand govt

The Uttarakhand government has decided not to allow VIP visits in the first fortnight of the Chardham pilgrimage 2024 starting on May 10.

The state government has written to its counterparts across the country to avoid visiting as VIPs at the Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath shrines for the first fifteen days of the pilgrimage to help proper regulation of heavy footfall of the pilgrims expected during the period.

According to officials, the decision against VIP visits was taken by the government given the huge crowd expected at these pilgrimage centers in the first fortnight. More than 10 lakh people have already booked their visits for chardham pilgrimage for this period.

“Over the last few years, the number of pilgrims visiting the Chardham in Uttarakhand has been on a constant rise. This year too, the number of pilgrims in the first 15 days of the Yatra is expected to be over 10 lakh. Considering the unprecedented footfall, dignitaries and state officials are requested to avoid visiting the dhams during the 10th-25th May 2024 period for the sake of convenience,” reads the letter written by state Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to her counterparts in other states and union territories.

Raturi, in her letter, stated that no VIP visit to the chardham shrines in during this period would help the state government regulate a hassle free pilgrimage.

Raturi’s letter came in the wake of an instruction from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to the chief secretary to take all necessary steps for the convenience of the common pilgrims. Dhami’s directive included suspension of pilgrimage if needed.

The Uttarakhand Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) introduced its VIP class visits to Chardham shrines on special charges in 2023. It charges Rs 300 for each VIP pilgrim willing to pay their obeisance to the deities in the four shrines.