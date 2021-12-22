No vengeance against Majithia, law taking its own course : Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said his government won’t allow any drug trafficker to go scot-free as the law will take its own course in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s case.

Addressing a gathering here at Doda (Muktsar), Channi said his government is committed to completely eradicating the menace of drugs in the state and there was no political vendetta in Majithia’s case as alleged by the SAD after the Akali leader was booked in a drug case on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann for withdrawing his statement regarding Majithia’s involvement in the drug trade while making a written apology to Majithia, Channi said now it’s time for AAP leaders to apologise the people of Punjab.

“See the kind of politics AAP is doing, they apologised to a person who was facing the heat of drug accusations in pushing our youth to drugs”, Channi said. The CM said his government will also not let the culprits involved in the heinous acts of sacrilege run away from the clutches of law.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the Channi led government is now gradually winning over the trust of people in governance as the same touched the lowest ebb due to misrule coupled with gross inefficiency during the regime of Badal as well as Captain Amarinder Singh.

The transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the reign of terror unleashed by Badals has been suppressed to a considerable extent in the region and it would be vanished for times to come provided Congress is given another chance to serve the people of the state.