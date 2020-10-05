The final report of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) in connection with the Hathras gang rape case says that there were “no signs suggestive of intercourse”.

The report backs the claims of Uttar Pradesh Police which has contended that there was incident of rape happened and the girl died due to assault resulting in shock.

But the doubt persists as the victim’s samples were sent to the forensic lab in Agra 11 days after incident and experts point that sperms would not be present by that time.

On September 22, the investigative team had collected the sample of the victim at a hospital in Aligarh. On the same day, the woman had already recorded her statement from her hospital bed, as confirmed by the UP police.

The samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Agra three day later, on September 25, according to the forensic report.

Experts believe that the statement is equally important in the investigation.

Amid the ongoing rift over the gang rape followed by the death of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, citing the forensic report, on Thursday had said that the girl was not raped.

He contended that the girl died due to an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to assault by four upper-caste men as per a post mortem report of Safdarjung Hospital.

“The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape,” he said.

“Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about ‘marpeet’ (beating) only,” he added.

ADG alleged that some people “distorted facts” in the media to disturb social harmony and create caste violence.

“For disturbing social harmony and create caste violence, some persons wrongly presented facts. Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence,” the ADG said.