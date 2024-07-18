‘Who can avoid the inevitable’, says Bhole Baba on Hathras tragedy; claims conspiracy

Narayan Sakaar Hari alias Bhole Baba, in his first reaction to the Hathras stampede which killed 121 people on July 2, said that whoever has come to this Earth has to depart one day.

The self-styled godman also claimed that a conspiracy was hatched during the ‘satsang’ which led to the stampede at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Bhole Baba said, “We are very disturbed and distressed after the July 2 incident. But, who can avoid the inevitable? Whoever has come to this Earth will have to depart one day, although the timing may differ.”

Stating that a conspiracy was hatched to sully his name and reputation, he claimed that some poisonous substance was sprayed amid the gathering.

“Our counsel A.P. Singh and eyewitnesses told us about a poisonous spray at the gathering. This proves that a conspiracy was hatched to tarnish our name and reputation,” he told IANS.

The self-styled godman, however, expressed faith in the SIT constituted by the UP government to probe the incident, saying that truth will prevail and the ‘conspirators’ will be brought to book.

Notably, the SIT probing the Hathras stampede also didn’t rule out a ‘major conspiracy’ angle behind the incident. While it held the event organisers, local police, and the state administration guilty, Bhole Baba was spared any charges.

Following the SIT report, the state government suspended the sub-divisional magistrate, circle officer, tehsildar, station house officer, and two local police outpost in-charge officers.

More than 2 lakh people had turned up at the spiritual congregation at Phoolrai village for the ‘satsang’. The FIR lodged in the case, however, stated that permission was taken by the organisers for a gathering of 80,000 people.