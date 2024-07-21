No plan to rebrand Biju awards: Odisha CM

A day after the Sports and Youth Services Department issued a notification to rebrand the existing Biju Patnaik Awards for Sports, Bravery, and State Awards with the Odisha Rajya Krida Samman, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi clarified that no decision has been taken in this regard, saying that ‘there is no plan to change it’.

The departmental notification and the Chief Minister’s statement that he was aware of such notification through media reports have exposed the gaping holes in the functioning of the maiden BJP government in the coastal state. In little over a month since the council of ministers was sworn in and assumed charge, the absence of coordination and cohesion within the Cabinet and bureaucracy is too glaring to escape notice.

The latest goof-up in the renaming of the Biju Patnaik Awards for Sports apart, a minister of Mohan Majhi’s cabinet had grabbed the headlines by stating that the government is considering implementing a gradual liquor ban in the state. However, the state Public Relations Department issued a statement saying that the clamping of liquor ban is not on the government’s agenda.

The new BJP government lacks the experience and expertise to run the administration efficiently. Leaving aside Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, none, including CM Majhi, has past experience as a minister. The ministers, little aware of cabinet protocol and functional rules, are resorting to irresponsible statements. A policy decision on liquor ban is approved by the Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister. Social Security Minister Nityananda Gond’s statement on the phase-wise liquor ban is a show of recklessness. The ministers need to desist from such acts in the future to avoid further embarrassment to the new government, commented political analysts.

The ministers need to mend their ways. Otherwise, a strong Opposition BJD with its ‘shadow cabinet’ will grab the opportunity to corner the new government.

Clarifying the renaming controversy, CM Majhi on Sunday said: “The sports award was instituted in the name of Biju Babu and no such decision has been taken to change its name. I also have no information in this regard.”

While the BJD on Saturday condemned the government for renaming the award and said Biju Patnaik was an institution and leaders across party lines respect Biju Patnaik, CM Majhi on Sunday said “his government gives much importance to legendary personalities of the soil. In his illustrious political career, Biju Babu’s contribution to the political and social sphere in Odisha and the country will always be remembered”.

The Biju Patnaik Sports Award, instituted by the previous BJD government in 2001-2002, is given to sportspersons of Odisha who have achieved outstanding performance in any of the recognised sports during the year. The award is also given to eminent coaches, sports journalists and sports organisations for their excellence in the field.