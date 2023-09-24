No one more capable than him: JDU’s push for Nitish Kumar as INDIA’s PM face

No one is more capable than Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to become the prime ministerial face of the Opposition INDIA alliance bloc, Bihar deputy speaker and Janata Dal -United (JD-U) leader Maheshwar Hazari said on Sunday. Hazari even claimed that whenever INDIA bloc will announce its PM candidate, it will be Nitish Kumar.

“CM Nitish Kumar has all the qualities needed for PM. Whenever the INDIA alliance will announce the name for the PM candidate, it will be Nitish Kumar’s name..,” news agency ANI quoted the JD-U leader as saying.

Hazari also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “tall socialist leader” praise for the Bihar CM to give weight to his claim.

Advertisement

“PM Modi once said If there is any tall socialist leader after Rammanohar Lohiya in the country, it is Nitish Kumar Ji,” he added.

This is not the first time RJD leaders have gone out of turn to announce Nitish Kumar’s name for INDIA alliance’s PM candidate. Earlier this month, JD-U party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh had also announced that the Bihar CM was ready to lead the country.

“Your leader is ready to lead the country,” the president of Nitish Kumar’s party JD-U said during a public gathering in Nalanda.

As many as 28 Opposition parties have come together to form an alliance to country the mighty BJP-led NDA in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. They have named their alliance INDIA – an acronym for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

While INIDA bloc has resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, they have not announced its PM face to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar himself has denied having any such ambitions either.

“I have said this before and I will repeat it again. I have no ambition for myself. All I want is for Opposition leaders to unite and forge ahead. This will be to the benefit of the entire country,” Nitish Kumar had said in August.