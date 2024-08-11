No need to change the provision of reservation: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the basic objective of any kind of reservation should be the empowerment of the neglected society, and not division or disintegration of that society as it violates the basic principle of reservation.

In a statement here, the SP president said the discrimination and inequality that has been going on for countless generations cannot be bridged by the changes that have taken place in a few generations.

“The ‘reservation’ is the constitutional way to empower and strengthen the exploited and deprived society, this will bring change, there is no need to change its provisions,” he stressed.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government often tries to weaken the reservation fight through its evasive statements and lawsuits and pretends to back down with a lip service under the pressure from various components of the PDA, .

“The internal thinking of BJP has always been anti-reservation. That is why the trust of 90 percent PDA community in BJP is continuously falling. BJP’s credibility on the issue of reservation has reached zero,” he said while claiming that

for PDA, ‘Constitution’ is Sanjivini, while ‘Reservation’ is Oxygen.