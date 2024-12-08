No need for leadership change in Kerala Congress: Shashi Tharoor

Amid reports of a potential revamp in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, stated on Sunday that there is no need for a change in the state party leadership.

Tharoor highlighted the Congress party’s commendable performance under the leadership of KPCC President K Sudhakaran during both the Lok Sabha elections and bypolls, emphasizing there is no justification for his removal.

“The party secured victory in the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of K Sudhakaran and retained the seat in the by-elections. The party has performed well under his guidance. At present, there is no need for a change in leadership,” Tharoor told media representatives.

He also clarified that no formal discussions have taken place regarding the KPCC reorganization. Referring to the Udaipur Declaration, Tharoor reiterated the need to enhance representation for youth, women, and backward classes within the party.

Reports of differences within the Congress on whether to replace Sudhakaran as part of the reorganization have fueled debate. While one faction calls for a radical overhaul, including a change in leadership, another supports Sudhakaran’s continuance.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan initially aligned with moves to replace Sudhakaran but has since deferred the decision to the party high command.

K Sudhakaran’s electoral success in Kannur and the party’s robust performance in the Lok Sabha elections have bolstered his position within the KPCC, further complicating calls for leadership changes.