Tharoor praises PM Modi’s leadership again, lauds his Covid-19 ‘vaccine diplomacy’

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Sashi Tharoor has once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, this time for India’s “vaccine diplomacy” during Covid-19 pandemic.

In an article published in The Week on Sunday, Tharoor lauded Modi-led BJP government for its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative, which facilitated the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to several countries.

In the article, he highlighted how India leveraged its status as the world’s vaccine manufacturing hub, significantly enhancing its soft power on the global stage.

Despite the “dark days” of the pandemic, he wrote, India’s vaccine diplomacy emerged as a silver lining, reinforcing the country’s role in global health diplomacy and its ability to address global challenges.

Tharoor said the “Vaccine Maitri” demonstrated India’s capacity to extend a helping hand to countries at critical times.

“In doing so, India has reaffirmed its position as a global leader, shaping solutions within multilateral platforms. The richer nations, instead, spent their resources stocking up on vast quantities of vaccines for their own citizens, much of which had to be thrown away unused when they could have saved lives if distributed to poorer nations,” he wrote in the article.

Tharoor’s fresh remarks praising the Modi government come just days after he praised the Narendra Modi-led government’s over a number of issues including Ukraine war and navigating talks with US President Donald Trump.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP’s Kerala unit chief, has welcomed Tharoor’s comments. He congratulated the Thiruvananthapuram MP, and others from his party, for having become “enlightened.”

“Shashi Tharoor and several other Congress leaders have recently had a change of mind. Recently, they acknowledged that India’s diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine conflict was appropriate. If you ask anyone around the world, they will agree that India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided commendable assistance to small nations during the crisis,” said Rajeev Chandrsekhar.