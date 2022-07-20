No let-up in Corona surge: Two corona deaths in Rajasthan in 24 hours

Covid-19 cases have recorded an alarming rise in Rajasthan. As many as 246 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours as against 89 on July 1. Besides the rate of Corona infectivity, the state recorded 10 mortalities so far in this month.

The 246 corona positive cases reported on Wednesday were from 20 of the 33 districts of the state, a medical bulletin stated here.

One patient each died of Corona in Ajmer and Bikaner today taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 9,576 since March 2020 in the state.

Of the 246 cases, Jodhpur reported 63 cases followed by Jaipur 45, Bikaner 25, Jalore 20, Ajmer 19, Udaipur 14, Alwar 13, Nagaur 8, Dausa and Bhilwara 5 each, remaining 10 cases in other districts.

According to the state medical report, Corona has claimed 9,576 lives from the total 1,291,539 positive cases since March 2022, while 1,435 active cases are still under treatment in various state hospitals. The average death rate has varied up to 1.5 percent since the first report of covid-19 positive since March 2020.