‘No lack of vaccines but of maturity’: Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi

Responding to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at the central government for allegedly not keeping adequate stocks of Covid vaccines, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India has administered over 13 crore vaccines in July while the vaccination drive will be expedited from this month.

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi took a dig at the alleged deficiency of Covid vaccines and slammed the government for not providing adequate stocks to the states and UTs. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “July is gone, and vaccine shortage hasn’t gone away” and used the hashtag ‘WhereAreVaccines’.

Retorting to this tweet, Mandaviya too took to the same medium and shared, “India has administered over 13 crore vaccines in July. The vaccination drive against corona will be expedited from this month. We are proud of our health workers for this achievement. You also feel proud of India and health workers’ achievement.”

He urged that Rahul Gandhi ought to feel proud at the tireless efforts” of health workers who have administered over 13 crore vaccine doses in July while criticised Rahul saying there is “actually there is no lack of vaccines, you lack maturity,”

Meanwhile, Health Ministry data showed that a total of 60,15,842 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hrs, taking the total to 47,02,98,596 so far. In a tweet, the Health Ministry said that India has achieved the landmark in vaccination drive against the Covid pandemic, successfully having administered the vaccine to over 47 crore people across the nation.