In MP rally, Modi uses ‘naamdar vs kaamdar’ jibe to target ‘Congress prince’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a “Naamdar vs Kaamdar” jibe at ‘Congress prince’ Rahul Gandhi for the latter’s alleged use of insulting language against the PM of the country.

Addressing an election rally in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, the PM alleged that Rahul Gandhi was using insulting language against him.

While Modi didn’t mention any particular incident or speech of Gandhi, he said, “Some people are unhappy… with such language being used for the Prime Minister of the country. I request everyone that please don’t be sad, don’t be angry, they are ‘Naamdar’ and we are ‘Kaamdar’…”.

The PM had used the ‘Naamdar vs Kaamdar’ jibe in the last general elections to target Rahul Gandhi over dynastic politics.

The PM had described the Congress leader as ‘Naamdar’ (dynast) and himself as a ‘Kaamdar’ (the one who works).

This also highlights the evolving election campaign by the BJP. In the first phase, the ruling party focused on the development pitch, while in the second phase, its campaign revolved around Ram temple and the alleged appeasement politics by the Congress.

As campaigning for the third phase began, Modi has brought up the tried and tested ‘Naamdar vs Kaamdar’ pitch.

During the rally, the PM said that the inheritance law was scrapped by former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi to save his property after the death of Indira Gandhi.

“The facts relating to Inheritance Tax are eye-opening…When former PM Indira Gandhi died, her children were going to get her property. But there was a rule earlier, that before the property goes to the children some part of it was taken by the government…To save the property so that it does not go to the government, the then PM Rajiv Gandhi scrapped the Inheritance law…,” Modi claimed.