The report of low-magnitude earthquakes hitting Hampi in Karnataka on Friday morning, was a false alarm raised by the software which is meant to analyse tremors with its parameters, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in Bengaluru.

The National Center for Seismology early on Friday said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka’s Hampi at 06:55 am.

“No earthquake event was recorded in the KSNDMC Earthquake Monitoring Stations network. The nearest such observation is taken from Tungabhadra dam Seismic observatory, Hospet, Hospet taluk,” Jagadeesh, Scientific Officer, KSNDMC, Bengaluru was quoted by News18 as saying.

“Some times, when the software meant to analyse the earthquakes with their parameters encounter spikes, it analyses them and gives an invalid report. This is one such report which is on rounds. The phenomenon is termed as an auto-triggered event, which is processed automatically by the software,” he added.

“It’s not an incident, which means that there was no earthquake. It was a false alarm by the software,” Jagadeesh said.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am,” said the National Center for Seismology on Friday morning.

Hampi, an ancient town in Hospet taluk of the Ballari district in the southern state is stippled with numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire.

While on May 29, two earthquakes had hit Haryana in Rohtak city with the first one having magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale had at 21:08 hours. Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Delhi.

The national capital had already witnessed a few earthquakes since the past 2 months. A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 had hit the Delhi-NCR region on May 15, the fourth since April 12.

On May 10 mild tremors were felt in parts Delhi- NCR region after a low-intensity earthquake struck the national capital.

“The earthquake measured 3.4 on Richter Scale, and had its epicentre at the Delhi-UP Border,”

On April 13, a low-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude had hit Delhi and adjoining areas. However, there were no reports of any damage.

An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi and NCR region on April 12 at 5:45 pm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.5. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8 km.

Scores of people came out their houses in fear, but there was no report of any injury or damage to property.

Delhi falls under the one of the five seismic zones in the country and is the fourth-highest zone. The city is at risk of earthquakes but rarely had been the epicentre of a quake however, tremors can be felt when a quake hits even distant places even as far as central Asia or the Himalayan ranges.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.

Meanwhile, the experts have warned that Delhi may witness a major tremor in the middle of such low-intensity earthquakes, reported News18.