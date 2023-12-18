No discussion allowed in Delhi Assembly on Oppn’s notice: Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged on Monday that discussion was not allowed on any notice from the Opposition in the Assembly.

The BJP leader alleged that the Assembly Speaker on Monday denied a discussion on the ‘Rajmahal’ constructed for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the demand made by him.

When all BJP MLAs under his leadership repeatedly requested the Assembly Speaker for a discussion, they were marshalled out of the Assembly, Bidhuri said.

The leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly condemned it as “the tyranny of the government and murder of democracy”.

Bidhuri said BJP MLA Ajay Mahavar had given a notice to raise this issue through calling attention motion, which the Speaker had accepted.

The leader of Opposition said, “However, when he demanded a discussion on this matter on Monday, the Assembly Speaker outrightly refused”.

He further alleged that despite the notices given by BJP MLAs for discussion being accepted, no discussions were allowed. The same situation persisted on the first day of Delhi Assembly’s winter session on Friday as well, he said.

“In his notice, Ajay Mahavar had stated that for the luxurious residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which has been built without approval, without permission to cut trees, and without a tender, crores of rupees of work have been allocated. Additionally, 21 flats and two surrounding bungalows have been accommodated in this Rajmahal without any approval. The person who claimed to live in a two-room flat had arranged for himself a bungalow equivalent to 75 bedrooms. This is a blatant violation of rules, along with corruption,” Bidhuri said.

He said under his leadership, BJP legislators reminded the Assembly Speaker repeatedly that the Opposition was being ignored, and discussions were not being held on the topics they raised.

“Despite this, all BJP members were marshalled out. In protest, BJP members staged a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Legislative assembly compound,” Bidhuri added.