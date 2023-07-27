‘No delay in helping needy people’: UP CM Yogi warns officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with 180 people who had come for Janata Darshan at his official residence in Lucknow on Thursday, an official note said.

CM Yogi asked the officials to adopt a sensitive attitude towards people’s problems, warning them against any negligence on their part in ensuring prompt and quality resolution of issues of needy people. The Chief Minister heard the problems and grievances of the visitors and directed the concerned officials for their quality and transparent disposal, said officials.

The Chief Minister assured the visitors of every support in prompt disposal of issues. CM Yogi also forwarded the application of people to the concerned officials and gave the necessary instructions.

Many people had come to Janata Darshan with requests for financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases. CM Yogi directed the officers present there to expedite the completion of the estimation process and make it available to the government as soon as possible. At the same time, instructions were given to send land and property dispute cases to the concerned authorities for speedy disposal, said officials.

Advertisement