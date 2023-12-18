My resolve is to make 2 crore rural women of India millionaires: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his resolve is to empower the country’s 2 crore rural mothers and daughters by making them self-reliant and turning them into millionaires.

Participating in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on the second day of his two-day visit to Varanasi, he also honoured millionaires Chanda Devi and Manisha Devi by presenting them with certificates. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Engaging in a conversation with the beneficiaries, Modi expressed concern over food wastage at weddings and encouraged women self-help groups to undergo training in serving food.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the state-run schemes shared their experiences as part of the ‘Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani’ programme. Those who participated in the Sankalp Yatra were also administered oath to make India a developed nation by 2047.

It may be noted that Modi initiated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Khunti, Jharkhand on November 15. The journey is exoected to cover 694 gram panchayats and 110 wards in the urban area of Varanasi. Commencing with one van for the city and eight vans for the gram panchayats, the yatra will continue uninterrupted until January 26, 2024.

The initiative seeks to provide the benefits of the government’s schemes to people residing in urban and rural areas. Information on drone technology is being provided to farmers through vans to make them skilled.

A survey is also being conducted in every village with panchayat assistants collecting information about schemes and their beneficiaries from door to door. A control room has also been set up for rigorous monitoring of the entire process.