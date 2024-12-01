No alliance in Delhi for assembly elections, declares Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his party will not form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Responding to a query during a press conference, Kejriwal made it clear, saying, “There will be no alliance in Delhi.”

This announcement comes despite AAP being part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, a coalition formed to counter the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

The two parties had contested the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi as allies but suffered a complete rout, losing all seven seats to the BJP.

The INDIA bloc has adopted a flexible approach, contesting elections jointly in some states while going solo in others.

For instance, AAP and Congress teamed up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi but went head-to-head in Punjab.

Similarly, in the recent Haryana Assembly elections, the two parties failed to strike a deal and contested separately.

The outcome was disappointing for both: Congress lost the elections, and AAP’s performance was abysmal.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held in February next year.