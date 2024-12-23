NMDC shines with six coveted PRSI National Awards in R&D, CSR, and communications

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), India’s largest iron ore producer, has emerged as a star at the PRSI National Awards 2024, securing six accolades that underline its excellence in corporate communication, CSR, and research and development.

The awards were presented during the 46th All India Public Relations Conference held in Raipur from December 20 to 22. The honours were conferred by dignitaries, including Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, and Nanda Kumar Sai, former MP and Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. Representing the NMDC at the ceremony were P Shyam, GM (CSR); Jay Prakash, GM (Corporate Communications); Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communications); and Vibhuti Roshan, DGM (Mining Processing).

The NMDC bagged awards across multiple categories: Corporate Film (Hindi) – 1st Prize, Best R&D Efforts Promoting Science and Technology – 1st Prize, Best PSU Implementing CSR Projects – 2nd Prize, E-Newsletter – 2nd Prize, Annual Report – 3rd Prize, and Best Use of Social Media in a Corporate Campaign – 3rd Prize Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC, celebrated the achievement, remarking, “These PRSI awards are a testament to the power of effective communication and the compelling stories we tell as a brand. A strong brand is built not just on its achievements but on how it conveys its values, vision, and impact.

These accolades reflect NMDC’s unwavering commitment to fostering meaningful connections with our stakeholders and showcasing our journey of contributing to national development.” NMDC’s CSR initiatives are transforming communities in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, focusing on education, healthcare, sanitation, infrastructure, and skill development. These impactful programs underline the organization’s dedication to inclusive growth and social responsibility.

In parallel, NMDC’s R&D efforts continue to propel advancements in the mineral industry, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable development and innovation. These prestigious recognitions further solidify NMDC’s reputation as a dynamic and socially responsible corporation, driven by a mission to foster national progress and community well-being.