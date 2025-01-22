Logo

# India

NMDC hosts 40th annual mine safety fortnight celebration

NMDC’s Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Bacheli Complex, successfully hosted the inaugural-cum-flag-off ceremony and First Aid Competition for the ‘40th Annual Mine Safety Fortnight Celebration 2024’.

SNS | Raipur | January 22, 2025 8:17 pm

Photo:SNS

NMDC’s Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Bacheli Complex, successfully hosted the inaugural-cum-flag-off ceremony and First Aid Competition for the ‘40th Annual Mine Safety Fortnight Celebration 2024’. Organised under the guidance of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Bilaspur and Raigarh regions, the inaugural event took place at Raipur on January 20, bringing together key stakeholders from the mining industry.

The ceremony was attended by R.K. Singh, Director of Mine Safety (Bilaspur Region-2), Arun Kumar, Deputy Director of Mine Safety (Bilaspur Region-2), B. Bhadaru, Deputy Director of Mine Safety (Bilaspur Region-1), B. Venkateswarlu, Executive Director, Bacheli Complex, Sanjeev Sahi, Chief General Manager, Kirandul Complex, and T. Shivakumar, Mines Manager, Bacheli Complex. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to prioritising safety and sustainable mining practices.

The ‘First Aid Competition’, a key highlight of the event, witnessed enthusiastic participation from various mines across the Bilaspur and Raigarh regions. Teams showcased their emergency response skills, emphasising the importance of preparedness and safety in mining operations.

The event provided a valuable platform for mine owners, agents and managers from across the region to engage in discussions on best practices in mine safety. This collaborative approach reinforced NMDC’s unwavering commitment to achieving the highest safety standards within the Indian mining industry.

