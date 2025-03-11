NMDC marks International Women’s Day with focus on mental well-being

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Hybiz TV organised the 6th Edition of Women’s Leadership Awards 2025 in Hyderabad on March 7. At the ceremony, G Priyadarshini, NMDC’s newly appointed Director (Personnel), was felicitated in the Government Service category for her exceptional contributions to leadership and governance.

Continuing the momentum of International Women’s Day celebrations, NMDC hosted a mental health talk at its Head Office on the same day. The session featured Dr C Manjula Rao, a renowned Clinical Psychologist from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, as the guest speaker. The talk centred around women’s mental health and overall well-being, emphasising the vital role of resilience and self-empowerment. Dr Rao shared valuable insights and expertise, encouraging women to prioritise their mental health and cultivate a positive mindset.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Vishwanath Suresh, Director (Commercial), NMDC, emphasised, “Inclusion and diversity must go beyond words, and it should be an integral part of an organisation’s fabric. At NMDC, we have already made history with our first woman director, and our women employees continue to break glass ceilings, redefining leadership in mining and beyond.” He highlighted NMDC’s commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, where diverse perspectives and talents are valued to drive success.

Advertisement

Dr C Manjula Rao emphasised the transformative power of self-confidence and mindset shifts and said, “Empowerment begins with a shift in mindset. When women embrace confidence and self-worth, they assert their voices with strength and clarity. We must embolden our self-esteem, and take meaningful steps towards a more inclusive and balanced society. Every change we make today creates a better world for the next generation of women tomorrow.”

The event concluded on a high note with an exciting array of games and a rich cultural event, specially curated for the women employees.