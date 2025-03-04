Priyadarshini Gaddam joins NMDC Board as Director (Personnel)

Priyadarshini Gaddam assumed office as Director (Personnel) at NMDC on Friday. She has been appointed as a Functional Director on the Board of the company by the Ministry of Steel.

Prior to this appointment, she held the post of Chief General Manager (Personnel & Administration) and the Head of Personnel for both the NMDC Corporate Office in Hyderabad and NMDC Steel Limited in Nagarnar.

Joining NMDC as an Executive Trainee in 1992, she steadily rose through the company’s ranks and has emerged as a leader, paving the way for more women in leadership roles in the mining industry.

In her over three decade long service, Smt. Priyadarshini has played a defining role in shaping an ecosystem that ensures a safe workplace for women and provides equal opportunities for persons from marginalised sections of society while setting the highest standards of employee welfare at NMDC.

She has streamlined processes and procedures in Industrial Relations, Recruitment, Medical Policies and Stakeholder Management within the company. She represented NMDC in the Second Pay Revision Commission with respect to the Pay Revision of CPSEs and has since achieved milestone outcomes in negotiating wage settlements.

Priyadarshini’s leadership came to the forefront at NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) where she steered the R&R Policy, advocated for skill development initiatives for the community and swiftly established the Fire Department, Occupational Health Centre, and Primary Health Centre at NSL, all of which contributed to the overall well-being and safety of the workforce.

An alumna of Osmania University, Hyderabad, she holds a postgraduate degree in Social Work (Personnel Management and Industrial Relations) along with an LLB. With Smt. Priyadarshini as the Director (Personnel), NMDC is gearing up to set higher sights of productivity and collective growth for the industry.