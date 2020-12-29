Will the NDA government in Bihar complete its full term or collapse midway? The million dollar question is being hotly debated in the political circles of the state with the JD-U mounting heavy attacks on the BJP over poaching of its six legislators in Arunachal Pradesh and issuing subtle warning to its ally.

The matter dominated the two-day executive committee meet of the party during which top leaders expressed their strong annoyance over the BJP’s act while the chief minister Nitish Kumar even went to the extent of advising his coalition partner to appoint someone else in his place, it was reliably learnt.

The chief minister is said to be feeling very offended by the way the BJP caused a split in the JD-U and inducted six of his seven legislators even though the saffron party was already enjoying a comfortable majority.

“I don’t want to continue as the CM. The NDA is free to choose anyone as my replacement. Won’t mind even if the man is from the BJP,” the chief minister was learnt to have told the party leaders during the party’s executive meet on Sunday. The remark has triggered a storm in the state politics.

Even today, the chief minister rushed to the party office and huddled together with top party leaders to seek their views over the next course of action, informed sources said.

The sharpest attack, however, came from the newly elected JD-U chief RCP Singh who declared that those stabbing in the back would not be spared.

“We don’t deceive anyone nor do we give a chance to others to deceive us either. We also don’t hatch a conspiracy but what happened in Arunachal was totally against the coalition dharma,” Singh said, soon after being elected as the JD-U’s national president. He also warned of serious consequences if any word was spoken against Nitish Kumar.

The new JD-U chief also took strong exception to the way allies’ votes didn’t get transferred to the JD-U although his party’s votes got transferred to his allies.

“That is the reason their (BJP) number of seats in the state assembly increased and our seats came down,” Singh said.

The BJP won 74 seats in the elections against 43 by the JDU. Party’s national spokesperson KC Tyagi hit out at the BJP over the way the party didn’t clear the confusions over its alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headed by Chirag Paswan during the poll campaigns.

“Chirag constantly sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while his party was contesting alone in this poll,” Tyagi said.

He also expressed annoyance over the way some BJP-ruled states came out with Love-Jihad laws and described it as an attempt to create an atmosphere of jealousy and hatred.

The two partners are not at ease right since the result of the assembly elections came out with the BJP constantly trying to dominate over its ally.

The BJP has not only removed Sushil Kumar Modi as Kumar’s deputy but has also been routinely slamming the chief minister over law and order situation, annoying the chief minister quite much. Modi, it is said, was very close to Kumar who wanted him to continue as his deputy this time again but his request was summarily rejected.