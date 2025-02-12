Nitish, Tejashwi clash over law and order in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again raised the dismal law and order situation in Bihar during the Lalu-Rabri rule, targeting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to spin the ‘Jungle Raj’ narrative by releasing crime bulletins on his social media platform ‘X’.

Speaking at an event organised in Patna on Wednesday to pay tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary, Kumar said, “The situation that prevailed in the state till 2005 is not hidden from anyone. People were afraid to step out of their house in the evening. Today, people roam around till late at night.”

However, Tejashwi Yadav countered Nitish Kumar’s claim with another bulletin listing a number of latest crimes committed against women reported by the media on Wednesday. He posted it on ‘X’ with a slogan “Bas khokhle sushasan ki baat, asal mein khoon se ranga hai haath (Just hollow talk of good governance, in reality hands are stained with blood)”.

“The Chief Minister of Bihar hates the truth so much that he wants to live in the shadow of lies. He has no concern with reality and ground reality. If he were sensible, his soul would shudder at the statistics of daily crimes in Bihar,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Sant Ravidas birth anniversary programme, organised by the SC-ST Welfare Department of Bihar Government, is also seen as Nitish Kumar’s attempt to woo the Dalit vote bank in the election year. Rahul Gandhi and RJD are also eyeing this vote bank.

He said that Sant Ravidas raised his voice against untouchability and discrimination in the society and gave the message of equality and brotherhood in the society and his contribution can never be forgotten.

He said that his government has been following the message in principle and working for the development of every section of the society. He also emphasised that unlike previous governments, his government has been making substantial efforts to uplift the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as other backward classes in the state.