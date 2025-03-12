Nitish Kumar should resign and retire from public life: Tejashwi

It is high time Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns and retires from politics, and spends the rest of his life in some ashram listening to ‘pravachan’ (sermons). He is not in his senses to handle the future of 14 crore people of Bihar, said RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday.

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly was furious at Kumar for reportedly making demeaning comments at former chief minister and Tejashwi’s mother Rabri Devi.

Advertisement

Mocking Rabri Devi during the budget session, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly said, “when her husband was sent to jail, he made her chief minister.”

Advertisement

There was a huge uproar in the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday following a verbal spat between Nitish Kumar and Rabri Devi. All opposition leaders later staged a walkout and sat on a dharna. After this, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav reached the council and came out with Rabri Devi.

Addressing the media, the RJD leader said, “We feel pity about him (Nitish Kumar). He has reached a stage where he needs people’s prayer. Such behaviour shows that he is not normal.”

Tejashwi said, “Today he was making a gesture towards bindi on my mother’s forehead. He has objections to a woman’s right to dress herself. Earlier he did the same to another female member of the house Sheela Mandal. He has been making insulting remarks about women from various platforms, about their dresses, their lifestyle. Even in the house he has made undignified comments. He has lost all his morality. He should retire from public life.”

“He keeps comparing himself with Lalu Prasad Yadav. Is there any comparison? He has no ideology, no policy and no social standings. Lalu Yadav never compromised with his principles, while Nitish Kumar has been making flip flops throughout his life,” he added.