Nitish Kumar proves floor test in Bihar Assembly as BJP stages walkout

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday secured triumph in the floor test and proved the majority of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance government in the Assembly. The main opposition, BJP staged a walkout as the Janata Dal (United) supremo spoke in the House. Kumar demonstrated his majority by a voice vote.

Events of the Legislative Assembly were earlier adjourned till 2pm, after which deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari held the session. Later, RJD leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gave their speeches in the Assembly in announcing favour of the motion, followed by Kumar.

In his address, Nitish Kumar applauded his newly formed coalition. ”We (RJD and JDU) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections,” he claimed.

He went on to target the BJP lawmakers and said, ”BJP MLAs are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses.”

However, before the floor test, the BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned as the speaker of the Assembly after a no-confidence motion against him was moved by the MLAs of the newly formed coalition government.

Sinha said that casting accusations on the Chair would send out a negative message to the public. “The Chair is ‘Panch Parmeshwar’. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision,” the BJP legislator announced while, addressing the House.

The special session of the Assembly was being held weeks after Kumar broke ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and got back to form the Mahagathbandhan getting back to power, joining hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).