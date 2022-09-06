Nitish Kumar meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday with an aim to unify the Opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on the second day’s visit to the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present at the meeting.

Earlier today, Kumar also met Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja at their respective party offices.

Later in the day, Kumar will also meet former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala.

To fight against BJP in the 2024 elections, Bihar CM is trying to bring opposition parties together, with a special emphasis on those with socialist backgrounds.

Taking to a microblogging site, Arvind Kejriwal added, “Many thanks to Nitish Ji for visiting my house. Many serious topics related to the country were discussed – education, health, Operation Lotus, openly buying MLAs by these people and bringing down the governments elected by the people, increasing autocratic corruption of BJP governments, inflation, and unemployment.”