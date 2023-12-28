Nitish Kumar in Delhi for crucial meet amid Lalan Singh’s resignation rumours

A crucial meeting of the Janata Dal (United) began in the national capital on Thursday amid rumours of party president Lalan Singh’s resignation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in the city earlier in the day for the two crucial meetings of his party.

The party’s national executive and national council meetings come amid rumours of Singh’s resignation.

Speculations are rife that Singh could tender his resignation to make way for Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi dismissed reports of Singh’s resignation.

“I reject all these rumours. The party has convened two-day meetings. There is a meeting of party office-bearers. There will be a national executive meeting at Vithal Bhai Patel House on Friday at 11 am, and in the second half, the national council meeting is scheduled. Nitish Kumar is reaching Delhi to participate in this meeting,” news agency ANI quoted Tyagi as saying.

Asked if any changes within the party are on the cards, Tyagi said, “All these things are internal matters of the party. They are not commented upon.”

Singh himself had rubbished the reports of his resignation. Kumar has also maintained that these are usual meetings of the party office-bearers.