Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Nitin Gadkari, lauded the efforts being made in the handicrafts and handloom sectors in Madhya Pradesh, saying that the ‘Mrignayani’ scheme is preserving the traditional handicrafts and handloom products of the state.

Inaugurating a showroom of the Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation in Nagpur on Sunday evening, Gadkari said various components of the Union Ministry of Textiles are also working to promote the country’s handicrafts and handloom products.

The Minister described the activities of the Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation at the state level as exemplary and said there is a need to train young craftsmen through the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and design institutes of the Central Government so that their art could be further polished.

Managing Director of the Corporation, Rajiv Sharma, said ‘Mrignayani’ has become the most prestigious handloom-handicrafts brand in India. The craft of the state has earned a new identity through the ‘Mriganayani’ scheme. The demand for Maheshwari and Chanderi saris, brass stone, wood and terracotta crafts of Madhya Pradesh is growing rapidly in the whole country.

This is ‘Mriganayani’s 39th showroom which has been opened in Nagpur.