Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasized on the importance of alternate biofuels for diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector.

Inaugurating the country’s first LNG Facility plant at Nagpur today he said in our economy we are spending 8 lakh crores for the import of petrol diesel and petroleum products which is a big challenge.

The Minister said we have designed a policy that encourages the development of imports to substitute cost-effective pollution-free and indigenous ethanol, bio CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuels. He said the ministry is constantly working on different alternative fuels. He said we have to use the surplus in rice, corn and sugar to prevent them from going to waste.

Talking about flex engines, Gadkari said the decision will be taken in three months making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers particularly four-wheelers and two-wheelers to make flex engines.

He said several countries like the USA, Canada and Brazil already have them. He said the cost of the vehicle remains the same whether it is petrol or a Flex engine.