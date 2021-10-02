Niti Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform invites applications for Fifth Edition of Women Transforming India Awards 2021-22

To celebrate the 75th year of Independence, Niti Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) will felicitate 75 women achievers as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

The WEP has invited applications for the fifth edition of the Women Transforming India Awards 2021-22. This year, the awards will honour women entrepreneurs’ contribution towards ‘Sashakt aur Samarth Bharat’ by building self-sufficient businesses and working out unique business solutions.

The WTI Awards is Niti Aayog’s endeavour to recognise stories of exceptional women change-makers from across India. Since 2018, the WTI Awards have been hosted under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform with a focus on ‘Women and Entrepreneurship’.

The awards continue to bring to the fore inspiring female role models charting impact across the country. The previous editions have shed much-needed spotlight on the stellar work of women-led businesses, both in commercial and social sectors.

This year, the WTI Awards are being launched in partnership with the UN, CISCO CSR, FICCI and Grant Thornton Bharat. The applications will be accepted till 31st December 2021.

Women entrepreneurs can self-nominate or can be nominated by others as well. Nomination can be done under one or more than one of the seven categories – Public and Community Service, Manufacturing Sector, Non-manufacturing Sector, Financial Products enabling Economic Growth, Climate Action, Promote Art, Culture and Handicrafts and Digital Innovation. Detailed guidelines for the submission of the application form and eligibility criteria are available online.

The winners will be felicitated on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, 8th March 2022, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence – ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.