NIT Srinagar closed for winter vacations amidst protests against social media post

Amidst continued protests against a student uploading on social media an offensive post hurting religious sentiments of a particular community, the authorities on Thursday closed Srinagar’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) for winter vacation, 10 days ahead of schedule, as a precautionary measure.

A large number of security forces have been deployed on the campus and outside to prevent any untoward incident.

The Dean of Students Welfare issued a circular announcing winter vacation in the engineering institute from today. The circular also directed all students living in the hostels to vacate the boarding facility with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The Registrar of the institute said the winter vacations have been preponed only by 10 days and there will be no academic loss for the students.

“We have winter vacations every year and the same is the case this year also. The vacations were scheduled from 9 December but have been preponed,” said Registrar Ateekur Rehman.

Asked about the ongoing examinations of the students, he said the students will write the remaining papers upon their return from winter vacation. “We will ensure that there is no academic loss for the students,” he added.

Protests were held at the NIT-Srinagar and other colleges over a student’s social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave and the police have registered an FIR in the case.

Police said that the student had shared the offensive video from social media.

Meanwhile, J&K DGP RR Swain said on Thursday that sharing videos, posting texts and messages on social media that have a potential to trigger communal frenzy, disrupt peace, promote terrorism and separatism will invite strict action as per the law.

He said that the J&K police was duty bound to ensure nobody tries to show any sort of disrespect towards Prophet Muhammad or any religious group or community in a bid to vitiate the peace and fuel violence. Police will nab the anti-social elements, anti-peace elements and vested interests working on some backdoor agenda.

He said that if anybody receives texts or videos having potential to disturb peace should immediately contact the police station concerned. “The person shouldn’t be part of the circulation of the video or text that can fuel communal hatred and disrupt peace,” the DGP said.