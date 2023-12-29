Assam govt employee arrested for social media post in favour of ULFA-I

An Assam government employee was arrested for supporting the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom—Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam’s Nagaon district, officials said on Friday.

The arrested employee, Dharma Dutta, works as an employee of the Nagaon Municipal Board and resides in Uriagaon Village.

Police said that Dutta was arrested when the Assam Police, who have been stepping up their operations against ULFA-I sympathisers, saw his social media post.

Police said that they discovered that Dutta made his support for the separatist group more obvious by expressing his wish to join them in the comment section.

The Superintendent of Police in Nagaon district, Nabaneet Mahanta told IANS on Friday, “The person was arrested a few days ago. We have registered a case under relevant sections. The accused has been in custody.”

Notably, the Assam DGP G.P. Singh earlier said that the police will take strong actions against those who would post in social media supporting any outlawed group.