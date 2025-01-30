NIT-Rourkela researchers develop new waste water treatment tech

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela have developed ways of treating the industrial wastewater contaminated with persistent dyes such as Bismarck Brown R.

The research was supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology and has been published in the prestigious Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering and it has been granted patent for the developed technology, said NIT-Rourkela authorities.

Advertisement

Wastewater from industries like textiles and dye manufacturing often contains harmful dyes such as Bismarck Brown R small enough to pass through microfiltration membranes, very challenging to treat.

Advertisement

The research team developed a system that combines two advanced technologies. The first is a ceramic membrane coated with an industrial-waste derived from nanocomposite capable of breaking down dye molecules when exposed to light. The second technology incorporates microbubbles, generated via a simple air diffuser, to enhance mass transfer and improve the breakdown process.

“Our hybrid system successfully achieved 95.4 per cent decolourization of Bismarck Brown R and 94 per cent removal of chemical oxygen demand (COD) in just 90 minutes. The nanocomposite performed well under visible light, making this approach suitable for practical wastewater treatment applications.”, said Prof. Sujit Sen, Department of Chemical Engineering.

The potential applications of this hybrid system are more efficient and cost effective in comparison to conventional oxidation methods. This technology could be applied across industries such as textile manufacturing, chemical industries, steel, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, where robust wastewater treatment is required, he concluded.