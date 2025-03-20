‘We must develop villages for a India developed’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need to develop villages of India to make the country developed.

“Everyone’s effort is our greatest asset. To make India a developed India, we must develop our villages,” PM Modi said while virtually addressing a programme of Bavaliyali Dham in Gujarat.

He said Bavaliyali Dham is not only a religious place but also a symbolic land of faith, culture, and unity for many, including the Bharwad community.

Later, in a post on X, the prime minister said, “During my speech at the programme organized at Thakardham Bavaliyali, I expressed my expectation for their cooperation and contribution to realise the dream of a developed India and appealed for public awareness and participation in various efforts like preventing foot and mouth diseases through vaccination and increasing forest cover.”

Inspired by the teachings of revered saints, gurus, and community elders, the prime minister said the Bharwad community has made excellent efforts in areas such as agriculture, dairying, environmental conservation, education, and animal husbandry.

“With the help of technology, today I was able to interact with a large crowd present at Thakardham Bavaliyali. This place is a center of faith for the Bharwad community,” he said.

“I congratulate all the members of the community for organising the Tana Prana Pratishtha Mahotsav and the Shrimad Bhagavad Gyan Gop Gatha programme,” the prime minister said.