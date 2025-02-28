UP develops 5 new spiritual corridors

Mahakumbh-2025 has created new opportunities for spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh, further solidifying the state’s position as a leading religious destination.

During this grand event, the Uttar Pradesh government has developed five key spiritual corridors to improve connectivity to prominent religious sites across the state.

During his visit to Prayagraj on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to police personnel, sanitation workers, healthcare staff, boatmen, media professionals, and transport operators for their efforts in ensuring the smooth execution of the festival.

He also emphasized the significance of these newly developed corridors, which will facilitate easier travel for pilgrims across Uttar Pradesh’s sacred sites, providing a major boost to spiritual tourism.

Prayagraj–Vindhyachal–Kashi corridor enables devotees to travel from Prayagraj to Vindhyachal Devi Dham and then to Kashi (Varanasi). It holds great significance for devotees of Goddess Shakti and Lord Shiva, offering a spiritually enriching journey through these sacred sites.

Prayagraj–Ayodhya–Gorakhpur corridor connects sites associated with Lord Ram and the Gorakhnath tradition. Pilgrims can take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and visit the Lete Hanuman Temple, Akshay Vat, and Saraswati Koop.

From there, they can proceed to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan and then travel to Gorakhpur to seek blessings at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Prayagraj–Lucknow–Naimisharanya route takes devotees from Prayagraj to Naimisharanya via Lucknow. Naimisharanya Dham, one of the 88 sacred pilgrimage sites in Hinduism, is known as the meditation site of 88,000 sages. It is deeply connected to Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Sati, and Lord Shiva.

Prayagraj–Rajapur–Chitrakoot corridor, associated with Lord Ram’s exile, leads to Chitrakoot Dham, home to sacred sites such as Kamadgiri Parvat, Ramghat, and Hanuman Dhara.

The route also passes through Rajapur (Banda), the birthplace of Goswami Tulsidas, the revered poet-saint who authored the Ramcharitmanas, Vinay Patrika, and other Hindu scriptures.

Prayagraj–Mathura–Vrindavan–Shuk Teerth Corridor via Bundelkhand Expressway allows devotees to travel via the Bundelkhand Expressway to Mathura-Vrindavan and then to Shuk Teerth, a site associated with Maharishi Shukracharya’s meditation.

Pilgrims can visit Mathura-Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and explore sites connected to his childhood and divine pastimes.

With these newly developed corridors, Uttar Pradesh looks all set to witness a significant rise in spiritual tourism, making pilgrimage journeys more accessible and enriching for devotees.