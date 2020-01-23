With just a few days remaining for execution, Nirbhaya convicts have stayed mum on questions concerning their last wishes, according to media reports.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case have not yet expressed their wishes on meeting their families or willing their properties, according to a report in NDTV.

As per law, convicts on death-row can choose which family member they want to meet for the last time and when. They are also asked to state whether they want to leave their property to anyone.

However, the Nirbhaya convicts — Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Thakur Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) — who are set to be hanged at 6 am on February 1, have remained silent.

As per a January 7 order, the convicts, who were found guilty in the rape and murder of a Delhi medical student, were to be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

However, one of the convicts, Mukesh, on January 14 moved the Delhi High Court challenging the death warrant issued against him, thereby buying more time for the four men.

As per law, there should be a 14-day gap between the rejection of a death-row convict’s mercy petition and his execution.

The delay in execution has been criticised by many including Nirbhaya’s parents who have been running from pillar to post for the last seven years seeking justice for their deceased daughter.

The 23-year-old victim, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was brutally gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons, which later led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.

The fifth accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while a sixth accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.