Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Contact list rise to 1080, Educational institutions to remain shut till Sept 24

In the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak, educational institutions in Kozhikode, Kerala, will be closed for a week until Sunday, September 24. This closure encompasses schools, colleges, and tutoring centers. Concurrently, the district administration has confirmed the continuation of online classes throughout this period.

Kerala’s Health Minister, Veena George, has revealed that the current contact list of infected individuals includes 1,080 people, with 130 newly added today. Among these, 327 individuals are healthcare workers. In other districts, 29 people are listed as contacts of Nipah-infected individuals, with 22 in Malappuram, one in Wayanad, and three each in Kannur and Thrissur.

Of these contacts, 175 fall into the high-risk category as common citizens, and 122 are healthcare workers. The Health Minister noted that the number of people on the contact list is expected to rise as the test result of the person who passed away on August 30 has returned positive, marking the index case of Nipah in the district.

Currently, the state has reported six positive cases of Nipah Virus, with four individuals undergoing treatment in hospitals. Additionally, 17 individuals who attended the cremation of the man who passed away on August 30 have been placed in isolation.

To ensure effective management, hospitals treating Nipah cases are required to establish medical boards that meet twice daily and provide reports to the health department. These measures are in accordance with the state’s infectious disease control protocols, as directed by the district collector.